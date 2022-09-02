Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he doesn’t take Rohit Sharma’s comments seriously after the India captain previously called him an ordinary bowler.

Rohit made the remark after the 2016 Asia Cup, saying that Amir could only be categorised as a world-class bowler if he performed well consistently.

During India’s clash with Pakistan in that edition of the Asia Cup, Amir was on fire as he trapped Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane lbw in the first over.

In his next over, he removed Suresh Raina for one run to leave India reeling at 8/3. Ultimately, he finished with figures of 3-18 off his four overs.

However, his outstanding effort with the ball went in vain as India ended up winning the match by five wickets.

“I don’t take Rohit Sharma’s statement seriously,” Amir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Amir also performed brilliantly against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, where he dismissed Rohit, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

His figures of 3-16 off six overs played an instrumental role in helping Pakistan win the match by 180 runs.

India and Pakistan recently faced each other in the 2022 Asia Cup, where the men in blue triumphed by five wickets.

Pakistan will no doubt be looking to bounce back when they face Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

