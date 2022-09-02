Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah said he doesn’t only want to “rely on speed” as hitting the perfect line and length will enable him to take more wickets.

The 19-year-old has been growing in confidence, which has resulted in stronger performances for the national team.

In the three-Test series against Australia, he finished with six wickets at an average of 28.33.

He followed that up with seven wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.57.

Naseem was given the chance to make his ODI debut in the three-match series against the Netherlands and he didn’t disappoint as he snapped up 10 wickets, which included a five-for in the third ODI, at an average of 11.10.

“I feel if I am bowling at 145 kph and have variations, you are likely to succeed. My aim has been the same, [which] is to bring perfection in my line and lengths and not only rely on speed,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The talented teenager is currently in the UAE with the Pakistan team for the Asia Cup, where he registered figures of 2-27 off four overs in the team’s five-wicket loss to India, which was also his T20 International debut.

The men in green will be aiming to bounce back when they take on Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Even if you bowl at 160 kph, you will get hit, Pakistan pace ace says

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1023 ( 66.13 % ) He is ok! 372 ( 24.05 % ) He is overrated! 152 ( 9.83 % )

Like this: Like Loading...