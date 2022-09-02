Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan pace ace Naseem Shah said he has advised his younger brother Hunain Shah to do something else besides cricket as there is a lot of pressure and attention that is placed on players.

Hunain had been playing for the Central Punjab Under-19s team, with his last match coming for the Central Punjab Whites Under-19s squad in the National U19 Cup in November 2021.

“I have advised them to do something else as this thing is difficult where you have so much attention but it is all about fondness,” Naseem told Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem has been brilliant for Pakistan lately as he took six wickets in two Tests against Australia at an average of 28.33.

He then picked up seven wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.57.

The 19-year-old got the chance to make his ODI debut in the three-match series against the Netherlands and had a major impact as he ended up taking 10 wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in the third ODI, at an average of 11.10.

He is now part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE.

Naseem started his campaign with figures of 2-27 off four overs in the five-wicket loss to India, which was also his T20 International debut.

Pakistan will now face Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

