Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah said even if bowlers were to bowl at speeds of 160 kph, they will get hit if they don’t hit good areas.

Naseem does not bowl at that pace, but has been in great form in the last few series he has played for Pakistan.

In the three-Test series against Australia, he took six wickets in two Tests at an average of 28.33.

He then claimed seven wickets in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 25.57.

Most recently, he made his ODI debut in the three-match series against the Netherlands and picked up 10 wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in the third ODI, at an average of 11.10.

“In my short career, I have learned that If you even bowl at 160 kph, you will get hit if you won’t bowl [in] good areas,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem is now part of Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup and finished with figures of 2-27 off his four overs in the five-wicket loss to India, which also marked his T20 International debut.

The men in green will be looking to bounce back when they face Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

