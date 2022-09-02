Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan quick Naseem Shah said his brother Hunain Shah will have to keep working hard if he wants to make it to where he is today.

Hunain has been playing for the Central Punjab Under-19s team, with his last match coming in the National U19 Cup in November 2021, where he represented the Central Punjab Whites Under-19 side.

Naseem isn’t sure what the future holds for Hunain, but reiterated that they have to keep developing and improving in order to move forward and take their careers to the next level.

“They must continue to play on their own will and work hard and see how things go in the future,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

The 19-year-old has been in sensational form in the last few months, which began with him taking six wickets in two Tests against Australia at an average of 28.33.

He then featured in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka and claimed seven wickets at an average of 25.57.

Naseem then got the opportunity to make his ODI debut in the three-match series against the Netherlands and finished with 10 wickets, which included a five-for in the third ODI, at an average of 11.10.

He is now featuring in the Asia Cup in the UAE, where he has snapped up two wickets against India, which marked his T20 International debut.

With Pakistan losing that match by five wickets, they will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they go up against Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

