Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Ex-India batsman Aakash Chopra said there is no doubt that Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq “is a very good player”.

Imam has been getting the job done at the top of the order as of late, which started with him scoring 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74 in the three-Test series against Australia.

He then made 298 runs in three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he amassed 199 runs, which included three fifties, at an average of 66.33.

After that, he mustered 118 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 29.50.

Most recently, the 26-year-old nephew of legendary Pakistan captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq accumulated eight runs in two ODIs against the Netherlands at an average of four.

“He is a very good player, there is no doubt about that,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently in the UAE, where they are taking part in the Asia Cup.

However, Imam was not picked in the squad for the competition.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Scored tons of runs, Aakash Chopra impressed with how well Pakistan batsman has been doing

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 951 ( 65.9 % ) He is ok! 348 ( 24.12 % ) He is overrated! 144 ( 9.98 % )

Like this: Like Loading...