Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq for his outstanding form over the past few months.

Imam has regularly been seen as an ODI player, but he recently showed that he can get the job done in Tests as well.

In the three-Test series against Australia, he amassed 370 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 74.

He followed that up with 298 runs in three ODIs, which included two hundreds and a half-century, at an average of 149.

As for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, he made 199 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 66.33.

The 26-year-old then proceeded to score 118 runs in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 29.50.

Most recently, he played against the Netherlands and mustered eight runs in two ODIs at an average of four.

“He scored tons of runs during the recent tour by West Indies and also did well before that,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now participating in the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE, but Imam wasn’t picked in the squad for the tournament.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

