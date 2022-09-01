Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and India superstar Virat Kohli could play on the same team next year as part of the returning Afro-Asia Cup.

The competition was held in 2005 and 2007, and saw an Asian XI take on an African XI. It was cancelled following broadcasting and political issues.

However, it is set to be resurrected in the form of a T20 style tournament that will be held in June to July next year.

“We haven’t got confirmation from the boards yet. We are still working on the white paper and it will be submitted to both boards,” Asian Cricket Council (ACC) head of commercial and events Prabhakaran Thanraj told Forbes.

“But our plan is for the best players from India and Pakistan to be playing in the Asian XI. Once plans are finalised we will go into the market for sponsorship and a broadcaster. It will be a massive event. Really, really big.

Chairman of the African Cricket Association Sumod Damodar expressed his excitement at seeing players from India and Pakistan playing alongside each other.

“I would love to see the opportunity to build the bridge and allow the players to play together,” he said. “I’m sure the players want it to happen and to keep the politics away from it. It would be a beautiful thing to see players from Pakistan and India playing on the same team.

“The Afro-Asia Cup is a premium product and from a revenue perspective that’s where we would generate more income. What we pump back can go back to the members, particularly in Africa which needs more support. Africa has a lot to benefit because Asia is a powerhouse. It’s a relationship I was keen to foster and develop.”

India and Pakistan recently clashed in the Asia Cup, with the men in blue coming out on top by five wickets.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

