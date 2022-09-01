Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan speedster Aaqib Javed has advised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to focus on rotating the strike in ODIs.

Rizwan’s form has dipped in that particular format, but Javed noted that if he keeps the scoreboard ticking by running between the wickets regularly, it will “bring success to him”.

In the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Rizwan mustered 85 runs at an average of 28.33.

The 30-year-old then proceeded to make 83 runs in two ODIs against the Netherlands at an average of 83.

“He should focus on rotating [the] strike and show temperament [at] the crease, which will bring success to him in the format,” Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is currently in the UAE, where he is representing Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

He kickstarted his campaign with 43 runs against India, but it was not enough to stop Pakistan from losing the match by five wickets.

The men in green will now face Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

