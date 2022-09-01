Image courtesy of: Pixabay
Ex-Pakistan quick Aaqib Javed said he can see no technical problems with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s game in ODIs.
Rizwan’s form has cooled in the 50-over format, which has some people worried about whether it will affect his performances in T20 Internationals and Tests as well.
During the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, the 30-year-old made 85 runs at an average of 28.33.
In the ODI series against the Netherlands, he accumulated 83 runs in two games at an average of 83.
“There is no technical problem with Rizwan’s game in ODIs,” Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan is now playing in the Asia Cup, where he began by scoring 43 runs in Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India.
The men in green will now go up against Hong Kong on Friday.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
