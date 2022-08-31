Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan seems to look in a hurry in ODIs, which could explain his dip in form as of late.

Rizwan mustered 85 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies at an average of 28.33.

He then took part in two ODIs against the Netherlands, where he scored 83 runs at an average of 83.

“Perhaps he looks in a hurry in ODI cricket,” Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan while attempting to pinpoint what has been affecting the 30-year-old’s form.

Rizwan is now featuring in the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE.

He started his campaign with 43 runs in Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India.

The men in green will now face Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

