Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed insists that wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “has all the skills” to play and excel in ODIs.

His comments come after there have been some concerns about Rizwan’s form in the 50-over format.

The 30-year-old scored 85 runs in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies at an average of 28.33.

He followed that up with 83 runs in two ODIs against the Netherlands at an average of 83.

“Mohammad Rizwan has all the skills to play the ODI format,” Javed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan is now playing in the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE, and started his campaign with an encouraging 43 against India.

Pakistan lost to their arch-rivals by five wickets and will be looking to bounce back when they go up against Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Puts pressure back on the bowlers, Mickey Arthur on Pakistan opener who is a run-scoring machine

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47471 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 298254 ( 76.16 % ) Steve Smith 6822 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8431 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13910 ( 3.55 % ) Joe Root 3016 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2804 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1268 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2100 ( 0.54 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1273 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3085 ( 0.79 % ) Kagiso Rabada 781 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2377 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...