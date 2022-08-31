Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer said captain Babar Azam encouraged him to keep working hard and pursuing his dream of representing the men in green in international cricket.

Zameer was catapulted into the spotlight during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss Azam during Islamabad United’s clash with the Karachi Kings.

The 20-year-old only took one wicket in the two matches he played during the PSL, but it was a wicket that he will treasure forever.

Zameer suffered an injury after the match against the Kings and remembered how Azam came to check up on him and pass on some words of advice and support.

“He motivated me to continue my hard work and to pursue my dream of representing Pakistan,” he told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which is taking place in the UAE.

He kicked off his campaign with 10 runs in the five-wicket loss to India.

Pakistan will now face Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

