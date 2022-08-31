Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said opener Shan Masood led Derbyshire’s batting unit while playing county cricket for the club this year.

Masood featured in eight County Championship matches and scored 1,074 runs, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also made his presence felt in the T20 Blast as he amassed 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“Shan has led our batting unit but on the back of that, you get so many good performances from different players as they’re playing with less pressure,” Arthur, who is Derbyshire’s Head of Cricket, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Masood’s outstanding form for Derbyshire earned him a recall to the Test team for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he was not selected in the playing XI for either match.

The 32-year-old was also not picked for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, nor the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

