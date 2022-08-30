Image courtesy of: Pixabay
Pakistan fast bowler Zeeshan Zameer said it was a “special feeling” for him when he got captain Babar Azam out.
Zameer dismissed Azam while playing for Islamabad United in their match against the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The 20-year-old only took one wicket in the two matches he played, but the dismissal was a memorable one as it was the in-form Azam.
ZEESHAN ZAMEER. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #IUvKK pic.twitter.com/yAdUYpgZlg
— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 14, 2022
“When I got Babar out, it was a special feeling for me,” he told PCB Digital as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam is now playing in the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE.
He started off by scoring 10 runs in Pakistan’s five-wicket loss to India.
Pakistan will now face Hong Kong on Friday.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
