Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said veteran batsman Haris Sohail still has a future in the Pakistan team.

This is despite the fact that Sohail last played international cricket in January 2021.

Even though he has fallen out of favour with the selectors, the 33-year-old is still active on the domestic circuit.

He amassed 175 runs in four matches for Balochistan in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 35.

Most recently, he represented the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and made 124 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 55, at an average of 24.80 and a strike-rate of 137.77.

Despite the national selectors continuing to overlook Sohail, Latif still believes the middle order batsman can regain his spot in the national team through a string of strong performances.

“Haris Sohail can still play for Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now in the UAE, where they are participating in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: His time is not over yet, Rashid Latif on Pakistan batsman who made mistakes

What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! 1808 ( 77.53 % ) He is ok! 390 ( 16.72 % ) He is overrated! 134 ( 5.75 % )

Like this: Like Loading...