Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said batsman Haris Sohail’s time is not over yet, even though he last played international cricket over a year ago.

Haris’ last match for Pakistan came in January 2021, but he has been playing domestic cricket.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 33-year-old accumulated 175 runs in four matches for Balochistan, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 35.

He then made 124 runs in six matches for the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), which included a top score of 55, at an average of 24.80 and a strike-rate of 137.77

Latif admitted that Sohail has made mistakes in the past, but reiterated that it doesn’t mean he won’t get a chance to resurrect his international career at some point.

“Haris might have made mistakes but the time is not over yet,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing in the Asia Cup, which is taking place in the UAE.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: PCB cannot sideline such a player, Rashid Latif on Pakistan cricketer who had injury issues



What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! 1808 ( 77.53 % ) He is ok! 390 ( 16.72 % ) He is overrated! 134 ( 5.75 % )

Like this: Like Loading...