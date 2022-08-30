Scores outside Pakistan, Rashid Latif on technically sound batsman

Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has advocated for the return of batsman Haris Sohail, saying he has the ability to score runs in foreign conditions.

Latif noted that this is very useful, especially considering how fragile Pakistan’s middle order has been as of late.

Explaining why the 33-year-old is a good player to have in the middle order, he pointed out that Sohail is a “technically sound batter”.

Sohail last played international cricket in January 2021, but has been active at the domestic level in Pakistan.

He scored 175 runs in four matches for Balochistan in the Quiad-e-Azam Trophy, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 35.

Most recently, he represented the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and accumulated 124 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 55, at an average of 24.80 and a strike-rate of 137.77.

“He is a technically sound batter who can score on away pitches too,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently in the UAE for the Asia Cup, where they lost their opening match to India by five wickets.

They will now face Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

