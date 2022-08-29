Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said the national team are missing the services of veteran batsman Haris Sohail.

Sohail last played international cricket in January 2021 and hasn’t managed to regain his spot since then.

While injuries have not helped, the 33-year-old has been playing domestic cricket and featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he scored 175 runs in four matches for Balochistan, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 35.

He recently played for the Mirpur Royals in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) and amassed 124 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 55, at an average of 24.80 and a strike-rate of 137.77.

Despite not having played international cricket for over a year, Latif still thinks Sohail has a role to play in the national team.

“Pakistan missed Haris Sohail,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is currently taking part in the Asia Cup in the UAE, where they lost their first match to arch-rivals India by five wickets.

The will now face Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

