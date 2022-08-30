Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) cannot sideline middle order batsman Haris Sohail.

Latif acknowledged that the 33-year-old has had injury issues in the past, but noted that he is still a useful asset who can bring a lot to the table.

Sohail hasn’t played for Pakistan since January 2021, but he has featured in domestic tournaments.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he made 175 runs in four matches for Balochistan, which included a top score of 79, at an average of 35.

As for the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), he played for the Mirpur Royals (KPL) and scored 124 runs in six matches, which included a top score of 55, at an average of 24.80 and a strike-rate of 137.77.

“Haris Sohail had injury issues but [the] PCB cannot sideline such a player,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team is now involved in the Asia Cup in the UAE, where they lost their opening match to arch-rivals India by five wickets.

The men in green will now go up against Hong Kong on Friday.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Sohail? He is really good! 1808 ( 77.53 % ) He is ok! 390 ( 16.72 % ) He is overrated! 134 ( 5.75 % )

