Entertaining Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said he is not against selecting young players in the national team.

Before they are given the opportunity to play for the country, though, he wants these youngsters to have sufficient domestic experience.

His remarks come after Mohammad Haris was selected in the ODI squad after only playing 24 List A matches, where he averages 32.23 with the bat.

“I also back the inclusion of young players but at least let them play domestic cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris made his ODI debut in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he mustered six runs in two games.

He was also selected for the Netherlands ODI series, but only played one match, in which he scored four runs.

The 21-year-old has not been picked for the Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Mohammad Haris? He is really good! 763 ( 30.9 % ) He is ok! 864 ( 34.99 % ) He is overrated! 842 ( 34.1 % )

