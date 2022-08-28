Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has criticised the current selection policy after wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris was picked in the ODI squad.

Afridi noted that the 21-year-old performed well in two T20 matches and was subsequently included in the ODI squad.

He questioned how the move made sense and asked if it has become “that easy to earn [a] Pakistan cap”.

“Why are you selecting a player who performed in two T20 matches for ODI cricket? Is the process that easy to earn [a] Pakistan cap?” the all-rounder was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris made his ODI debut in the three-match series against the West Indies, where he scored six runs in two games.

He also featured in one match in the three ODIs Pakistan played against the Netherlands, where he made four runs.

The youngster, who is seen as a future star, has not been picked for the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

