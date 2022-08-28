Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Famed Pakistan six-hitter Shahid Afridi questioned why Mohammad Haris was called up to the ODI team, saying it’s not as if wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has finished playing cricket.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is usually the back-up wicketkeeper for Rizwan, but Pakistan have started picking Haris lately.

The 21-year-old made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, where he scored six runs in two games.

He also featured in one ODI against the Netherlands and made four runs.

Afridi asked why Haris is being picked ahead of Sarfaraz, especially considering the limited amount of domestic cricket he has played.

“You have Sarfaraz and Rizwan as well. It is not as if Rizwan’s cricket has finished that you have brought in another player,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment is the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE, but Haris is not part of the squad.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

