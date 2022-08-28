Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan “doesn’t need to do anything special”.
This comes after Rizwan’s form has cooled quite a bit, especially in ODIs.
In the three ODIs against the West Indies, he made 85 runs at an average of 28.33.
The 30-year-old followed that up with 83 runs in two ODIs against the Netherlands at an average of 83.
Despite Rizwan’s form starting to be questioned, Afridi advised him to relax and play his natural game as it has brought him a lot of success.
“He doesn’t need to do anything special,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Rizwan will be aiming to have a strong campaign in the Asia Cup, which is being held in the UAE.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
