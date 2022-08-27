Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has slammed chief selector Mohammad Wasim for picking wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris for the West Indies ODI series.

Haris made his international debut during the series despite only having played 24 List A matches, where he averages 32.23.

Afridi stopped short of criticising Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja, but called out Wasim for selecting the 21-year-old when he is still so inexperienced.

“It was a foolish decision by these people. I won’t say this to Ramiz Raja but if Mohammad Wasim is listening, I ask him to don’t take such steps,” the entertaining big-hitter was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the series against the West Indies, Haris batted twice and only scored six runs.

He was also selected for Pakistan’s recent three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and made four runs in the one game he did play.

Pakistan will now feature in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE, but Haris was not picked for the competition.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

