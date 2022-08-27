Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir believes opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq is the best white-ball player in the national team.

Imam has been a consistent run-scorer in ODIs particularly, where he averages 52.66 after playing 54 matches.

In the three-match ODI series against Australia, Imam amassed 298 runs, which included two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 149.

He also made 199 runs in three ODIs against the West Indies, which included three fifties, at an average of 66.33.

As for the recent three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, the 26-year-old nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq accumulated eight runs in two games at an average of four.

“Imam is [the] best white-ball player in [the] [Pakistan] team,” Amir said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE, but Imam has not been selected for the tournament.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 937 ( 66.27 % ) He is ok! 336 ( 23.76 % ) He is overrated! 141 ( 9.97 % )

