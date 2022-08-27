Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood said whether he opens the batting or comes in at number three or four, it doesn’t matter to him.

He noted that he has batted at all those positions in the past, so he is willing to make the required changes to his game if it means he gets a chance to revive his international career.

Many people expected him to play in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, especially considering his form for Derbyshire, but the 32-year-old watched both matches from the sidelines.

He had been recalled to the Test side after scoring 1,074 runs in eight County Championship games, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also amassed 547 runs in 14 T20 Blast matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“I started my domestic career [in] fourth position, although it was back in the day. In PSL, I featured [at] one down. Under Mickey Arthur, I also played [at] one down in Test matches. It is all a matter of what the team requires and I am willing to make the change in my own game,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Even though he has been in sublime form, Masood was not picked for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, which the men in green won 3-0.

He also wasn’t selected for the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Eagerly waiting for my chance, Pakistan batsman pushing to get back into the playing XI says

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 5199 ( 77.15 % ) He is ok! 1142 ( 16.95 % ) He is overrated! 398 ( 5.91 % )

Like this: Like Loading...