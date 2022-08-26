Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood said he is “eagerly waiting” for his chance to play international cricket again.

Masood has not played for his country since January 2021, but there was a possibility he would be picked in the playing XI for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka. However, he wasn’t selected for both matches.

The 32-year-old had been recalled for that series following a string of strong performances for Derbyshire.

Masood represented Derbyshire in eight County Championship matches and amassed 1,074 runs, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also featured in the T20 Blast and scored 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“Playing for Pakistan is an honour and performing for the national team is bound to mean so much more. I am eagerly waiting for my chance once again and I will do my utmost best to replicate the same form on the international stage,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Despite his outstanding form while playing county cricket in England, Masood wasn’t selected for Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which they won 3-0.

He also hasn’t been picked for the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

