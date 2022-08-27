Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan top order batsman Shan Masood said he would be “grateful” if he were picked for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Masood has mostly played Test cricket for Pakistan and, in fact, has yet to make his T20 International debut.

That being said, he has proven that he can dominate in the shortest format as he was in great form while playing for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast.

The 32-year-old accumulated 547 runs in 14 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

“I am not targeting anything specific in terms of number of runs but as far as this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia is concerned, let me say that any chance to play for Pakistan is an honour and if an opportunity to play in the T20 World Cup comes along, I will be grateful for that,” he told PakPassion.

Masood was recently recalled to Pakistan’s Test team for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he wasn’t included in the playing XI for either match.

Had he played, it would have been his first international match since January 2021.

Pakistan will now take part in the Asia Cup after beating the Netherlands 3-0 in an ODI series in Rotterdam.

Masood wasn’t picked for the Netherlands series or the Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 5199 ( 77.15 % ) He is ok! 1142 ( 16.95 % ) He is overrated! 398 ( 5.91 % )

