Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi said it was a great photo opportunity for the photographer when he had a staredown with Australia opener David Warner.

The incident was one of the many light-hearted moments that occurred during Australia’s tour of Pakistan earlier this year.

Afridi noted that he and Warner “enjoyed the social media reaction in the days that followed”.

“The incident with David Warner turned out to be an amusing one. It was the last ball of the day and I came very close to David on my follow through,” the 22-year-old said on the PCB Podcast.

“David has a good sense of humour, so he also stayed there and it made a great shot for the photographers. It was a light-hearted incident and it stayed that way, but both David and I enjoyed the social media reaction in the days that followed.”

Afridi is currently out of action with a right knee ligament injury that will see him miss the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series against England.

Mohammad Hasnain has been named as Afridi’s replacement for the Asia Cup.

Afridi is likely to make a comeback during the T20 tri-series in New Zealand, which will also include Bangladesh and take place in October.

After that, Pakistan will play in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: I’d be grateful if I got picked, Pakistan Test player eyeing 2022 T20 World Cup spot says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 47464 ( 12.12 % ) Babar Azam 298197 ( 76.16 % ) Steve Smith 6822 ( 1.74 % ) Ben Stokes 8429 ( 2.15 % ) Kane Williamson 13910 ( 3.55 % ) Joe Root 3015 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2802 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1268 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2100 ( 0.54 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1273 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3080 ( 0.79 % ) Kagiso Rabada 781 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2376 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...