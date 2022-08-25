Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said captain Babar Azam makes it look so easy to score big runs.

Azam has been in fantastic form as of late as he was Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old scored 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

Most recently, he featured in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and made 222 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 74.

“Babar walking to a hundred,” Ramiz said on Twitter.

Azam’s next assignment will be leading Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

