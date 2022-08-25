Image courtesy of: Pixabay
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said captain Babar Azam is time and time again showing why he is the “best all-format batsman in the world”.
In the team’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka, Azam was Pakistan’s leading run-scorer as he made 271 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.
He then amassed 222 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 74.
“Showing yet again why he is the best all-format batsman in the world,” Ramiz said on Twitter.
Azam will now captain Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ALSO CHECK OUT: Walking to a hundred, Ramiz Raja on Pakistan batsman who makes it look so easy