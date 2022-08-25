Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan great Javed Miandad said former Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t listen to him about keeping departmental cricket alive.

He made it clear that he has no feud with the World Cup winning captain, but insisted that had he been involved in Pakistan cricket in some capacity, departmental cricket wouldn’t have been abolished.

“I have no feud with Imran, I specifically told him not to abolish the departmental cricket but he did not listen to me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Had I been with him [Imran Khan] then things wouldn’t have been this bad.”

The Pakistan team recently played a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which they won 3-0.

They will now play in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

