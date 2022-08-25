Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said pace bowler Hasan Ali has been given a break from international cricket.

Hasan has not been at his best when playing for his country as he only took three wickets in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka at an average of 48.33.

Prior to that, he had played for Lancashire in the County Championship and looked to be unstoppable as he claimed 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

Given his performances for the national team have been subpar lately, a decision was made to drop him for the Netherlands ODIs and the Asia Cup.

Pakistan beat the Netherlands 3-0, while the Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

“Hasan has been given a break from international cricket,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best all-format batsman in the world, Ramiz Raja says Pakistan player has shown this time and time again

What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Hasan Ali? He is really good! 633 ( 31.79 % ) He is ok! 705 ( 35.41 % ) He is overrated! 653 ( 32.8 % )

Like this: Like Loading...