Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said speedster Naseem Shah is “express fast” and can further bolster the national team’s bowling attack.

His comments come after Naseem made his ODI debut in the recently-concluded three-match series against the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old was highly impressive in all the matches as he took 10 wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in the third ODI, at an average of 11.10.

“He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department,” Wasim was quoted as saying in a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Naseem is part of Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad and could play a bigger role in the tournament since pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out with a right knee ligament injury.

Afridi will also miss the seven-match T20 series against England, which will be played in Pakistan.

He is expected to be fit for the T20 tri-series in New Zealand, which will also involve Bangladesh and take place prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

