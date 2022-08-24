Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary batsman Javed Miandad has asked why Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja should be removed from power if he is doing a good job.

This comes after there had been speculation that Ramiz would lose his job after Prime Minister Imran Khan was voted out of office in April.

While Ramiz has kept hold of his post till now, Miandad insisted that politics and sports “should be kept completely separate”.

“Politics should be kept completely separate from sports. If Ramiz is doing well and is leading PCB in the right direction then why should he be removed from power?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The Pakistan team recently played a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which they won 3-0.

They will now feature in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why should he retire, Javed Miandad defends senior Pakistan player playing good cricket

Should Ramiz Raja continue as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman? Yes! No! Should Ramiz Raja continue as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman? Yes! 4 ( 100 % ) No! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...