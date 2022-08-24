Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan icon Javed Miandad has asked why wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed should retire if he is “playing good cricket”.

Sarfaraz is usually the back-up option behind first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

However, since Rizwan plays across all three formats and rarely misses any games or is rested, it means Sarfaraz has been limited to just a handful of games over the last few years.

Despite this, he is still a solid performer in domestic cricket. Currently, he is playing for the Kotli Lions in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he has scored 119 runs in four matches, which includes a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 119 and a strike-rate of 114.42.

“If Sarfaraz is playing good cricket then why should he retire?” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently played a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which they won (ENTER SCORELINE HERE).

They will now feature in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

However, even though he is generally the second-choice wicketkeeper-batsman, Sarfaraz was not included in both squads.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: How unfair is this, Javed Miandad on non-selection of Pakistan batsman everyone is talking about

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 7308 ( 67.45 % ) No! 3526 ( 32.55 % )

Like this: Like Loading...