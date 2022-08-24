Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has called out the selectors for being unfair in not selecting opening batsman Shan Masood.

Masood represented Derbyshire in eight County Championship matches and scored 1,074 runs, which included three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 82.61.

He also starred in the T20 Blast as he made 547 runs in 14 games, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 45.58 and a strike-rate of 139.89.

He was rewarded for his good form with a recall to Pakistan’s Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka. However, he didn’t feature in either Test.

Given his form in the shorter formats this year, many expected him to be picked for the tour of the Netherlands and the Asia Cup. But, he failed to be selected in both teams.

This didn’t sit well with Miandad, who questioned what the 32-year-old must do in order to play international cricket again.

“Not selecting Shan is extremely unfair,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan won their three-match ODI series against the Netherlands 3-0.

They will now feature in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

