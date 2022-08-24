Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has told Umar Akmal to “look in the mirror” after the veteran batsman criticised him.

Akmal claimed that Arthur has personal issues with him and even admitted to using harsh words against him.

However, even though both of them have said a lot about each other over the years, Arthur called out Akmal and told him to take a good look at himself before going after others.

“Take a look in the mirror Umar!” the 54-year-old, who is now Derbyshire’s Head of Cricket, said on Twitter.

Akmal is back playing domestic cricket after he was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 32-year-old was given a three-year ban initially, but it was halved to 18 months after an appeal in July 2020.

It was then reduced to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but he was also fined 4.25 million Pakistani rupees.

Akmal played for the Quetta Gladiators in this year’s PSL and accumulated 101 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 20.20 and a strike-rate of 174.13.

He then scored 135 runs in seven games for Central Punjab in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 19.28.

He is now playing for the Jammu Janbaz in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he has amassed 19 runs in three matches at an average of 9.50 and a strike-rate of 67.85.

Akmal still wants to play for Pakistan again in the future, but he was not picked for their tour of the Netherlands or the Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

