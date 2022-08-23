Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal said former head coach Mickey Arthur admitted that he used “harsh words” against him.

Arthur and Akmal had a very rocky relationship during Arthur’s time in charge of the national team, which spanned from 2016 to 2019.

A lot of comments were fired back and forth, and Akmal did not get the opportunity to represent Pakistan on a regular basis.

“Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me,” the 32-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akmal is back playing domestic cricket after serving a ban for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of the 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He was banned for three years initially, but it was halved to 18 months following an appeal in July 2020.

Later on, it was reduced again to 12 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but Akmal was also fined 4.25 million Pakistani rupees.

He played for the Quetta Gladiators in this year’s PSL and amassed 101 runs in five matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 20.20 and a strike-rate of 174.13.

He then struck 135 runs in seven games for Central Punjab in the Pakistan Cup at an average of 19.28.

Currently, Akmal is playing for the Jammu Janbaz in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL), where he has accumulated 19 runs in three matches at an average of 9.50 and a strike-rate of 67.85.

Even though he has spoken about his desire to play international cricket again, he was not selected for Pakistan’s ODI tour of the Netherlands or the Asia Cup.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Silent till today, Umar Akmal accuses team management of not supporting him against Pakistan authority figure

Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Umar Akmal? Yes! 17 ( 41.46 % ) No! 24 ( 58.54 % )

Like this: Like Loading...