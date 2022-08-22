Image courtesy of: Pixabay

Pakistan batting guru Javed Miandad believes that fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will do great things for the country if he continues to stay fit.

Afridi has already built up a huge fan base around the world due to his outstanding performances with the ball in all three formats.

With current and past players having identified him as a future great in the making, Miandad also sees what all the hype is about.

“He can do great things if he keeps himself fit,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Afridi was rested for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, which Pakistan won 3-0.

He has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series against England due to a right knee ligament injury.

He is expected to return for the T20 tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in October.

After that, the men in green will feature in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

