Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Pakistan great Javed Miandad said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has a bright future ahead of him.

Afridi is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and has built a reputation as one of the top fast bowlers in the sport.

He recently took four wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka before missing the second Test with a knee injury.

Given how well he has performed and his consistency when it comes to taking wickets, especially with the new ball, Miandad sees great things ahead for the 22-year-old.

“His future is bright,” the legendary batsman was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

However, Afridi has been dealt a huge blow ahead of a busy time for Pakistan as he will miss the Asia Cup and seven-match T20 series against England at home due to the right knee ligament injury he sustained during the Sri Lanka Test series.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

