Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has backed captain Babar Azam to score “1000s of more runs” since he still has so much time left in his international career.

The 27-year-old is one of the top-rated batsmen in the world and has rewritten the record books on numerous occasions.

Along with Azam, Latif sees India superstar Virat Kohli and England talisman Joe Root also amassing plenty of runs in the future.

“It’s something you can predict. Some of these players such as Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and Joe Root, these players can score 1000s of more runs [as] they have so much time,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam recently featured in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and accumulated 222 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 74.

He will now lead Pakistan in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

