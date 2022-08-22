Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes England batsman Joe Root can break iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most Test runs in history.

Tendulkar scored 15,921 runs in 200 Tests, which included 51 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 53.78.

Root, meanwhile, has amassed 10,472 runs in 122 Tests, which includes 28 hundreds and 54 half-centuries, at an average of 50.34.

Latif pointed out that if the former England skipper is able to score 1,200 to 1,300 runs each year for the next two to three years, he will start closing in on Tendulkar’s record and could even surpass it towards the end of his international career.

“Joe Root will be eyeing Tendulkar’s feat,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricwick. “See, certain players left the game a little early or were not in great form. Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting could have come close but for Root, it is important to be in the same form.

“If in the next 2-3 years, he can score 1,200-1,300 runs, he can come close. By the time he is 34-35, he may have the hope that he can go past it. Even if he can’t cross, he surely will come close.”

Root is currently playing in England’s Test series against South Africa, where he made 8 and 6 in the first Test, which his side lost by an innings and 12 runs.

