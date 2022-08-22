Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said Pakistan was way ahead of everyone else in the talent department during the 1999 World Cup.

Recalling that particular tournament, the Rawalpindi Express said he was gutted that Pakistan lost in the final to Australia at Lord’s.

He noted that the men in green had “cruised through to the final”, but fell short in the most important match.

“We had cruised through to the final of the 1999 World Cup. No disrespect to anyone, but when you compare talent to talent, Pakistan was way ahead of anyone else,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

He admitted that every time he goes to Lord’s, he remembers what transpired in that final.

“That bitter memory is still with me to date. It gives me nightmares. I still believe my inner core is left at Lord’s. Every time I went to Lord’s, I was never happy. Because I knew we lost the final here, we could have taken the victory lap,” he said.

“Some of me is left there, for good. I love that ground, the people, the atmosphere, but a painful part of my body is still standing there.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team recently played a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and whitewashed them 3-0.

They will now participate in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He can surpass Sachin Tendulkar for the most Test runs, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif sees in-form batsman doing it

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 28467 ( 19.29 % ) Waqar Younis 2909 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 8598 ( 5.83 % ) Shahid Afridi 40658 ( 27.55 % ) Imran Khan 28991 ( 19.64 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3167 ( 2.15 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3177 ( 2.15 % ) Hanif Mohammad 540 ( 0.37 % ) Younis Khan 5290 ( 3.58 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3244 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 8993 ( 6.09 % ) Saeed Anwar 10434 ( 7.07 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1112 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2005 ( 1.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...