Pakistan legend Javed Miandad said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is a major asset to the national team.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats and has also established himself as one of the elite speedsters in the world.

In the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, he took four wickets in the first Test before skipping the second Test due to a knee injury.

That right knee ligament injury will result in him missing the Asia Cup and Pakistan’s seven-match T20 series against England on home soil.

“Shaheen is an asset to the national cricket team,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

