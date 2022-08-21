Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan batting maestro Javed Miandad said spinner Shadab Khan has shown his full potential when needed.

Miandad rates the 23-year-old highly and added that there’s “no doubt about his ability as an all-rounder”.

This comes after Shadab scored an unbeaten 48 in the first ODI against the Netherlands.

However, he has fallen short of the mark with his bowling in the two matches he has played as he has taken one wicket at an average of 88.

Nonetheless, his past performances have convinced Miandad that he is an extremely useful asset to the team.

“There’s no doubt about his ability as an all-rounder and he showed full potential when needed,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

With the series against the Netherlands done and dusted, Pakistan will now play in the Asia Cup, which will be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

