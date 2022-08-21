Image courtesy of: Pikwizard

Iconic Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad said spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan needs more opportunities and encouragement.

Shadab is an integral part of Pakistan’s limited overs teams and has been in solid form as of late.

In the ongoing three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, he has taken one wicket in two matches at an average of 88.

He also batted once, scoring an unbeaten 48 in the first ODI.

“There are ups and downs in the game of players but they need opportunities and encouragement,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Shadab will also travel to the UAE with the rest of the Pakistan team for the Asia Cup, which will be held from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

