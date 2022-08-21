Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad said captain Babar Azam’s leadership will keep getting better as time goes on.

Azam led Pakistan to a 3-0 ODI series win over the West Indies before their two-Test series against Sri Lanka ended as a 1-1 draw.

Currently, the 27-year-old is captaining the national team in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, where he has scored 131 runs in two matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 65.50.

“Babar showed full potential in captaincy during the West Indies series, his leadership will improve with time but still needs good advice,” Miandad was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Azam’s captaincy will be put to the test during the upcoming Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

