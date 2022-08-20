Technically, he is superb, Ian Bishop on magical Pakistan batsman

Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former West Indies seamer Ian Bishop said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is such a technically gifted batsman.

Azam has built a reputation as one of the best batsmen in the world and has cemented it with consistent performances in all three formats.

He recently scored 271 runs in two Tests against Sri Lanka, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 67.75.

“Technically, he is superb,” Bishop told Cricwick.

Azam is now leading the team in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, where he has made 131 runs in two matches, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 65.50.

He will then play in the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

